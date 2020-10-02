Fire at meat processing facility in Tremonton

Written by Will Feelright
October 2, 2020
Fire at West Liberty Food in Tremonton, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 (Courtesy: Garland Fire Dept.)

TREMONTON — Fire fighters and emergency crews responded to a large fire at West Liberty Food located at 705 N. 2000 W. The blaze was reported around 5:40 a.m. Friday.

According to emergency radio traffic, several employees were burned in the fire. The extent of injuries were not released.

The first crews on the scene reported a large plum of black smoke coming from one of the plant’s buildings.

Flames reportedly caused the eruption of several storage tanks of ammonia. As a precaution, police contacted residents of neighboring homes and buildings, advising them to temporarily evacuate.

It’s unknown what caused the fire. The extent of the damage is still being determined.

