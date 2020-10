High School Football Scoreboard: Oct. 2, 2020

Sky View 42, Logan 11

– Next week: Sky View (8-0, 4-0) at Bear River (4-4, 1-3). Sky View football can be heard on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streaming online here: http://streamdb7web.securenetsystems.net/v5/index.cfm?stationCallSign=KLGN3

– Next week: Logan (3-5, 2-2) vs Green Canyon (4-4, 2-2). Logan football can be heard on 102.1 FM / 102.5 FM / 610 AM and streaming online here: http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/KVNU

Ridgeline 35, Green Canyon 28

– Next week: Ridgeline (7-1, 3-1) at Mountain Crest (1-7, 0-4). Ridgeline football can be heard on 104.5 The Ranch and streaming online here: http://ice10.securenetsystems.net/KLZX3

– Next week: Green Canyon (4-4, 2-2) at Logan (3-5, 2-2). Green Canyon football can be heard on 100.9 Lite FM and streaming online here: http://ice9.securenetsystems.net/KGNT3

Bear River 21, Mountain Crest 0

– Next week: Mountain Crest (1-7, 0-4) vs Ridgeline (7-1, 3-1). Mountain Crest football can be heard on 107.7 and streaming online here: http://ice9.securenetsystems.net/KBLQ3

– Next week: Bear River (4-4, 1-3) vs Sky View (8-0, 4-0). Bear River football can be heard on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and streaming online here: http://streamdb7web.securenetsystems.net/v5/KKEX3

Box Elder 20, Woods Cross 17

– Next week: Box Elder (4-4, 4-0) at Bonneville (7-1, 4-0)

Rich vs Enterprise – cancelled

– Next week: Rich (1-5, 1-2) vs Duchesne

Sugar-Salem 34, Preston 22

– Next week: Preston (2-3) at Century

Aberdeen 38, Malad 28

– Next week: Malad (2-4, 1-1) vs Bear Lake (2-3)

West Side 62, Soda Springs 16

– Next week: West Side (6-0) bye week

Bear Lake had a bye week

