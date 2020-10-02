Idaho stays in stage 4 reopening; schools to get fast tests

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s economic reopening plan for at least another two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic as infections and deaths rise. The Republican governor also said Thursday that Idaho will receive 530,000 rapid antigen tests that will be prioritized for schools.
Little also announced the formation of an Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee in anticipation of a vaccine that would be distributed by the federal government, potentially in January or sooner.
Stage four allows most businesses to open. Johns Hopkins University reports that Idaho has more than 42,000 infections and 469 deaths through Wednesday.