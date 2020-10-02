Utauna Christensen, 81, passed away October 2, 2020 at the Heritage Home East in Preston, Idaho.

She was born February 20, 2020 in Soda Springs, Idaho, the daughter of Card Ira and Golda Crane Christensen.

She was the Rodeo Queen in high school for Grace, Idaho and Preston, Idaho. She lived in La Jolla, California for many years where she was involved in the real estate business. She traveled the world extensively and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her sister, Lynn (Charles) Biddulph of Ivins, Utah; by a brother, Stanley Christensen of Grace, Idaho and by many nieces and nephews.

There are no formal services planned at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.