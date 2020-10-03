Head-on crash in Wellsville injures 4 people

LOGAN — A two vehicle crash Saturday night in Wellsville injured four individuals and partially blocked US-89/91. The head-on crash was occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at 4025 S. US-89/91, near the American West Heritage Center.

According to emergency radio traffic, an off-duty police officer was one of the first people on the scene of the accident between a black Chevy pickup and gray Ford Explorer. The officer reported three individuals with non-life threatening injuries.

As Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrived on the scene with other law enforcement, a fourth individual reported to also have injuries. Paramedics were paged to the crash to treat the four individuals and transport them to Logan Regional Hospital.

The injuries reportedly ranged from a broken knee to facial lacerations.

Traffic along US-89/91 was partially blocked while crews treated the injured individuals and cleared the damaged vehicles.

