1,393 new positives found in the last 24 hours in Utah’s testing; 64 cases in Cache County

Utah’s weekend report of new coronavirus cases remained high with 1,068 new positives Saturday and 1,393 Sunday.

The 1,393 cases Sunday is the second highest one-day total behind 1,411 on Sept. 25.

Because the Sunday findings are based on 8,214 people tested the last 24 hours, it amounts to 16.9 percent positivity rate.

The new rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is still high at 13.7 percent.

Recent numbers of hospitalizations for COVID-19 are trending down with 175 in the Sunday report. The last seven days an average of 186 patients have been hospitalized. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations are now 3,980.

As of Sunday, 72.6 percent of the state’s intensive care units are occupied. The state’s goal is to keep that number under 85 percent.

The weekend Bear River Health Department report indicates 38 new cases Saturday (34 in Cache County and four in Box Elder County) plus 76 on Sunday (64 in Cache County and 12 in Box Elder County).

There have been 3,620 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 2,992 in Cache County, 608 in Box Elder County and 20 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 2,826 are considered “recovered”. There is one patient from Cache County hospitalized in the district.

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 77,618. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak, 57,392 are considered recovered.

There have been 478 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is two more than Saturday.

A total of 860,894 tests have been administered in Utah during the pandemic.

On the Sunday report from Idaho, there are 43,964 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 482 COVID deaths with 157 positive tests in Franklin County, 48 positives in Bear Lake County and 28 in Oneida County.