Vehicle crash near Bear River City hospitalizes two men

Single vehicle crash near Bear River City, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 (Courtesy: Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)

BOX ELDER COUNTY — A single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon sent two men to the hospital, one in serious condition. The accident occurred about 2 p.m. near 7100 W. 6800 N., east of Little Mountain, near Bear River City.

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dale Ward said deputies responded after receiving a report of the crash. Upon arrival, it was determined that the male passenger was trapped under the vehicle.

Paramedics arrived and were able to extricate the man. They transported him to Bear River Valley Hospital.

The 19-year-old male passenger reportedly had numerous serious injuries. He was stabilized and later flown to McKay Dee Hospital for surgery.

Doctors reported late Saturday night that the surgery was completed, and the man was sedated and in stable condition.

Ward said the 18-year-old male driver was also treated at Bear River Valley Hospital with several injuries. His current condition or status has not been updated.

According to deputies’ investigation, both men are from Garland. They had been duck hunting near Little Mountain most of the day. They were on their way home when the driver apparently fell asleep and drove off the roadway.

Ward said they suspect the vehicle entered a drainage ditch contacting a cement drainpipe. This vaulted the vehicle end-over-end, ejecting the passenger. The driver remained in the vehicle and was able to escape once the vehicle came to a stop.

The men’s identities are not being released, pending the active investigation.

