1,105 new cases Monday pushes 7-day rolling average to 1,027 a day

The 1,105 new COVID-19 positives reported Monday serve to keep Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 1,027.

At the same time the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive tests also remained high at 13.6 percent

Because the Monday findings are based on 5,286 people tested the last 24 hours, it amounts to a one-day percent positivity rate of 21 percent.

There are 183 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 adding to what is already a record number of new hospitalizations the past two weeks.

From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations are now 4,019.

The Monday Bear River Health Department report indicates 36 new cases: 33 in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

There have been 3,656 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 3,025 in Cache County, 611 in Box Elder County and 20 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 2,846 are considered “recovered”. There is one patient from Cache County hospitalized in the district.

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 78,723. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak, 57,965 are considered recovered.

There have been 482 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is four more than Sunday

A total of 866,180 tests have been administered in Utah during the pandemic.

New data from the state indicates there are several communities averaging more than 35 new daily cases per 100,000 including Hurricane in southern Utah and both Logan and Hyrum in Cache County. Under 35 daily cases is the level Gov. Gary Herbert said Utah County cities must achieve to leave the orange restriction level.

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 43,964 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 482 COVID deaths with 157 positive tests in Franklin County, 48 positives in Bear Lake County and 28 in Oneida County.