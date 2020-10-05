February 22, 1942 – October 1, 2020 (age 78)

Finis Ray Byrd, 78, was born in Oil Trough, Arkansas on February 22, 1942. He passed away peacefully October 1, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born to Mildred LaNell Collom and Thomas Eugene Byrd. He was raised in Brigham City, Utah and after High School he proudly served in the United States Marine Corp.

He was also an avid sportsman and loved his trips to Wendover but most of all enjoyed being around his friends. He had a fan-base larger than life.

Finis is survived by his two sisters, Carolyn (Lee) Pons and Donna (Boyd) Hancey; one son, two daughters, six grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Finis will be greatly missed by those who loved him the most.

Per Finis’ wishes thee will be no services and in lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Aaron’s Mortuary.