November 15, 1942 – October 2, 2020 (age 77)

George Salazar, 77, of Preston, Idaho passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Preston Hospital.

George worked as a Real Property Specialist for the Salt Lake County Assessor’s office.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00am Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Fairview Cemetery, Preston, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.