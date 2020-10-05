May 24, 1927 – October 04, 2020 (age 93)

Grant C. Howard, 93 of Rexburg, passed peacefully October 4, 2020.

He was born May 24, 1927 in Emmett, Idaho to William Carloss Howard and Gladys Williams Howard. He grew up in Chester and graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1944.

That fall he attended Ricks College. He joined the Navy in March 1945 near the end of World War II.

He returned to Ricks and graduated in 1947. He graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in 1949 in math and physics and then served an LDS mission in the North Central States and West Central States missions.

He met Bessy Bartholomew during his senior year at BYU. They were married December 27, 1951 in the Manti Temple.

Grant has taught high school, junior high and fifth grade.

He worked for Westinghouse Electric in Arco on the USS Nautilus Submarine prototype. Grant has also worked for The Hercules Power Co. in Magna, Utah as a rocket assembly supervisor where they completed the final stages of the Minuteman and Polaris missiles.

He received his Master of Science degree from BYU in 1967 with a major in counseling and a minor in education.

After working at Ricks College Central Supply for 17 years he retired in February 1991.

Grant was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints and served faithfully in many callings. From 1993 – 1994, He and Bessy served together in the Washington D.C. South Mission.

He is survived by his children; David Grant (Dena) Howard of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Barbara Sharp of Rexburg, Idaho; Ray C. (d’Nell) Howard of Smithfield, Utah; Bill Carloss (Ann) Howard of Cordova, Alaska; Mark Riley (Kim) Howard of Fall City, Washington; Linda (Zane) Hathaway of Fairview, Wyoming; Jane (Mark) Tower of Bellevue, Washington; Sherry Ann (Winston) Burke of Richland, Washington; Martha Kathleen (Chuck) Weatherford of Teton, Idaho; Bart Russell (Tina) Howard of Valdez, Alaska; BetteSue (Doug) West of Blackfoot, Idaho; Jim Grant (Jennifer) Howard of Idaho Falls, Idaho. A brother, Blaine (Kathleen) Howard of Grantsville, Utah, brother-in-law Bob Powell of Rexburg, Idaho, a sister-in-law Erna Howard of Chester, Idaho. 54 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bessy, his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

The Howard family would like to thank all of the caretakers and staff at the Homestead for the loving care that was given to Grant.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:45am located at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 100 East, in Rexburg, Idaho. A funeral service will follow starting at 10:00am at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 100 East, Rexburg, Idaho. Interment will be in the Chester Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Flamm Funeral Home.