Hyrum man sentenced to probation for molesting young girl

Booking photo for Barrett T. Lebow (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 19-year-old Hyrum man has been sentenced probation for sexually abusing a young girl after already serving eight months behind bars. Barrett T. Lebow was originally arrested Dec. 25, 2019.

Lebow was sentenced during a virtual hearing, Monday afternoon in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to ask for more jail time at sentencing.

Lebow molested the victim for several years prior to being arrested. The defendant was an acquaintance of the girl, and later confessed to the sexual abuse to a counselor, who reported it to law enforcement.

During Monday’s sentencing, Lebow said he knew that he had affected the lives of many people. He also accepted the court’s punishment and promised to change his life.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck sentenced Lebow to eight-months in jail, but gave him credit for the time he had already served. She also ordered him to be on probation for 36-months and complete sex-offender therapy.

