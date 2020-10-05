Local drive this weekend to assist the tens of thousands of refugees in the state

From serverefugees.org

LOGAN — The state of Utah is home to more than 65-thousand refugees from all over the world. There is a local effort underway to do something for Cache Valley and Utah refugees. Often these refugees are on the front lines as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic or also in health care jobs as well. In the middle of that, they may still be trying to transition to their new life.

Two individuals with Utah States’ Jon M Huntsman School of Business wanted to step up to help these new residents. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Spencer Smith and Preston Winn said they decided to put together a drive for cleaning supply kits.

“The refugees have so many different challenges going on right now. I have a younger brother(who)in the past, for an Eagle project got a bunch of bikes for them so that they would have transportation. Especially as we know right now, sanitation has been incredibly important. We’re all washing our hands, doing that as many times as we can. But these refugees have almost nothing, they don’t have as many ways as we do to prevent the virus,” said Smith.

So their goal is to provide the Utah Refugee Connection with 250 of these kits. They are seeking donations of pump hand sanitizer or pump hand soap, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant cleaner, small containers of laundry detergent, dish soap and 2 rolls of paper towels per kit.

They will be collecting donations at the Logan Library on Friday from 2p.m. to 6p.m. and Saturday from 10a.m. to 2p.m. For more information, call Spencer at (801)895-0295 or Preston at (435)764-3460.