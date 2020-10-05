Local pediatrician says regular check-ups for children important with some precautions

From cachevalleypediatrics.com

LOGAN — Monday is National Child Health Day, a day to recognize the importance of not only child health but ways to keep your children healthy. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Dr. Brad Ethington of Primary Care Pediatrics said because parents are around their children often they are going to be able to watch them grow and develop.

“One of the main things that we do as pediatricians is our well visits. To be able to go and have your child checked by a pediatrician in regular increments. So that we can see if they’re growing well, with their head size and their total heights and their weight gain, to look to see if they’re developing well with screening tests that we’ll provide with children as they come in for the well-visits. And also, of course, keeping up to date on their vaccines,” he explained.

Dr Ethington said those attending well-visits and knowing what the schedule is for those visits is one of the first places for parents to start. He said this year has brought many challenges for parents and children alike.

“Definitely we see just issues that come up with that, issues that aren’t totally new. Because every year you’ve got scary viruses and bacteria that can cause infection, but certainly this year(there is)a heightened sense of concern because of COVID. And then issues dealing with school and whether or not to go to school or not or what if they are going to school and they have this symptom or that symptom. Things like that are much at the forefront this year compared to years previous.”

Dr. Ethington said even though numbers of active cases of COVID – 19 are not as bad here as other places, parents would still want to take the proper precautions such as bringing in only the children who are sick or coming for a wellness visit if possible.