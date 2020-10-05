Man sentenced to jail for assaulting woman and others during family BBQ

Booking photo for Eli T. McClain (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to jail for assaulting a woman and shooting two others with a stun gun during a family party last summer. Eli T. McClain was originally arrested in July and later released from jail after accepting a plea agreement in exchange for his guilty plea.

McClain was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies; also, an additional count of aggravated assault, two charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, all class A misdemeanors.

McClain, who is from Gilbert, Arizona, was booked into the Cache County Jail, July 18. Law enforcement had been called to a BBQ, where he had started arguing with his girlfriend inside a trailer. When two men tried to intervene, he shot them with the stun gun.

During Monday’s sentencing, one of the victims told the court how the assault had been “unfortunate.” But, she asked that McClain be given leniency, explaining that she wanted to continue to see him getting help.

A second victim said McClain deserved to be sent to prison. He explained how his children had been traumatized by the events of that night.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray also asked the court to give McClain the maximum sentence. He said the case was concerning and shouldn’t just be blamed on the defendant’s alcohol addiction.

McClain apologized for his actions, and said he regretted everyday what he had done. He tearfully explained how he was trying to get help with his addiction to alcohol.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck also expressed concern for the serious nature of the charges. However, she felt McClain was making efforts to improve his life. She sentenced him to serve 90-days in jail, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 60-hours of community service. She also ordered McClain to write letters of apology to all of the victims.

