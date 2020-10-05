Steve Brayton, 63, passed away on September 26, 2020 in Tremonton, Utah.

He was born on August 27, 1957 in California. His parents are Jerry Brayton and Nancy Hansen.

Steve was raised in Wyoming where he attended Hot Springs County High School. He also attended IITR Truck Driving School, where he earned his CDL.

His passion was music. He spent many years as a lead guitarist for several bands throughout Wyoming. He also worked on the oil rigs as a derrick hand. He spent some years driving truck.

He enjoyed playing guitar, darts, participating in pool tournaments and being a handyman.

He is survived by his brother, Harry Brayton; children: Cory, Tyler, Colten, and Melinda.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.