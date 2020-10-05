Utah mail-in balloting set to begin Oct. 13

Mail-in ballots will be sent to registered voters starting Oct. 13, according tp the staff of the Cache County Clerk/Auditor's Office.

CACHE COUNTY – Despite ongoing lawsuits over mail-in balloting in many parts of the country, by-mail voting is set to begin in Cache County as usual.

Ballots for the Nov. 3 general election will be mailed to all registered voters in Cache County on Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield. The deadline for returning those ballots by mail is Monday, Nov. 2. Completed ballots can also be deposited in drop-off boxes at 11 locations throughout the county on Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be no early voting in Cache County, Bradfield added.

There will also be no in-person voting on Election Day, with the exception that assistance will be provided for voters with disabilities at the County Clerk’s Office.

With the general election less than a month away, President Donald Trump and his political allies are continuing to condemn some states’ mail-in balloting plans as being vulnerable to voter fraud.

Since June, the Trump re-election campaign has taken legal action against several states, including New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Montana over their plans to more easily allow voters to cast their ballot by mail due to the coronavirus.

But the president has specifically praised Utah’s mail-in voting procedures as “safe and secure.”

County residents can access Voter Registration Forms and Absentee Ballot Request Forms online under the “Voter Information” menu on the Cache County Government website. But county officials advise that residents do not need to apply for an absentee ballot unless they plan to be away from their home addresses on Election Day.

Mail-in ballots returned via the U.S. Postal Service must be mailed not later than Tuesday, Nov. 2 and postmarked by that date.

On Election Day, drop-off boxes will be available at the Cache County Clerk’s Office (Suite 102, 179 North Main, Logan); the Hyde Park City Office (113 East Center St., Hyde Park); the Hyrum City Office (60 West Main St., Hyrum); the Logan City Office (290 North, 100 West, Logan); the Nibley City Office (455 West, 3200 South, Nibley); the North Logan Library (475 East, 2500 North, North Logan); the Providence City Office (164 North Gateway Dr., Providence); the Park Community Center in Richmond (90 South, 100 West, Richmond); the Smithfield City Office (96 South Main, Smithfield); the Wellsville City Office (75 East Main, Wellsville) and the University of Utah Post Office (First Floor, Taggart Student Center).

On Election Day, handicapped accessible voting equipment will be available in the County Clerk’s Office for voters who need assistance in completing their ballot. That equipment will include touch screen, audio ballot, Braille keypad, text enlargement, adjustable contrast and tilt screen technology.

Voters with disabilities who need to use that equipment are advised to contact the County Clerk’s Office by calling 435-755-1460 to make an appointment.