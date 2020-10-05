May 11, 1935 – September 30, 2020 (age 85)

Our beloved mother Virginia Ann Hammond Casteel passed away September 30, 2020 in Logan Utah at the age of 85.

Virginia was born May 11, 1935 to Ervin Arthur and Katherine Smith Hammond in Logan, Utah.

She attended schools in the Logan city school district graduating from Logan High School.

Virginia married the love of her life Stanton LeRoy Casteel on May 7, 1954 in Soda Springs, Idaho. They lived in Pocatello Idaho, Providence and Hyrum, Utah.

Mom worked for the Cache County School District as a cook for Providence Elementary and also as a cook for the Sunshine Terrace.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting trips and being anywhere in the outdoors with the love of her life, they enjoyed many outdoor adventures together which included numerous trips to their favorite location Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the huckleberry festival in Montana.

She also enjoyed crocheting numerous amounts of afghans which she gifted to each one of her grandchildren, and embroidering many dish towels and pillowcases that earned her many blue ribbons at the county fair. Mom also enjoyed spending time with her family and taking long drives in the mountains with her son James.

Virginia was proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers Ervin and James Hammond, her husband Stanton LeRoy Casteel, her son Steven Casteel, her daughter Debra Ann Larsen, and a great-grandaughter Faith Renee Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law Christy Casteel, son-in-law Chris Larsen, Kathy (Richard) Clayton, Christine (Robert) Wilson, James Casteel, Carolyn Casteel, 22 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon with a viewing prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:30am at Nelson Funeral Home located at 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah.

The family would like to thank all of those who came to visit, expressed concern, or helped in any way. We would like to also express our deepest gratitude to the staff and hospice at the Sunshine Terrace Foundation.

