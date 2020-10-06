716 new coronavirus cases Tuesday is fewest in Utah in two weeks

Hand washing is a major protective measure for coronavirus.

Tuesday as the Utah Department of Health reported 716 new coronavirus cases — the fewest in two weeks — the state said Utah County’s recent high rate of daily cases has declined the last week but Salt Lake County’s rate has jumped up rapidly.

Including the 716 new cases Tuesday Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,035 which is a new record.

At the same time the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive tests also remained high at 13.8 percent.

Given the growing numbers Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall requested Gov. Gary Herbert return Salt Lake City from the yellow restriction to the orange or moderate category. She said with that change she hopes to target the behaviors that are leading to increased infections.

The Tuesday Bear River Health Department report lists 44 new cases: 28 in Cache County and 16 in Box Elder County.

There have been exactly 3,700 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 3,053 in Cache County, 627 in Box Elder County and 20 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 2,882 are considered “recovered”. There are now eight from the district hospitalized, four from Cache County and four from Box Elder County.

There are 208 patients currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations are now 4,058.

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 79,439. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak, 58,534 are considered recovered.

There have been 488 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is six more than Monday.

A total of 875,601 tests have been administered in Utah during the pandemic.

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 44,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 487 COVID deaths with 157 positive tests in Franklin County, 48 positives in Bear Lake County and 28 in Oneida County.