6-year-old girl found after alleged abduction in Park City by non-custodial father

Mark Anthony Delgado, suspected of taking 6-year-old girl from her mother in Park City (Photo: Summit County Sheriff)

PARK CITY — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after 6-year-old, Chanzi Delgado from Park City, was a found safe in Taylorsville. She had been allegedly taken by her non-custodial father, 49-year-old Mark Anthony Delgado.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports Chanzi Delgado was located safely and suspect Mark Delgado was taken into custody.

The Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon to residents throughout the state.

The sheriff’s office stated in a press release that the girl was intentionally taken from her mother by her estranged father after he requested to get back together with her mother “to work out their relationship.”

Mark Delgado went to South Dakota four days ago and brought the child and mother to a friend’s residence in Summit County to reconcile their relationship. He then left the residence with the child to “run errands” in a borrowed vehicle at 8 a.m., Tuesday morning, the news release stated.

Delgado and the child never returned but the mother received a Facebook message from the father of her girl saying he was taking her to Los Angeles out of retribution for making him suffer from not seeing her for the last four years.

Deputies provided a court order from the Indian Child Welfare Division out of South Dakota, which states the child’s grandmother was awarded temporary custody of the girl in August 2019. Delgado does not have legal custody of his daughter and the sheriff’s office has reason to believe she was abducted by him and in imminent danger, the press release stated.

