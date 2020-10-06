Donna Violet Larsen Purser

March 3, 1925 – October 2, 2020 (age 95)

Donna was born on March 3, 1925 in Mink Creek, Idaho to Junius Christen and Charity Rasmussen Larsen. She was the ninth of twelve children.

She married John Hyde Purser (deceased) on October 14, 1942 in the Logan LDS temple, who was the love of her life.

They had 7 children, Penny (John – deceased) Sorenson, Lynn (Ron) Tubbs, Eugene (Rhonda) Purser, Edward (Sidney) Purser, Karen (Leo) Frazier, Bobby (Shirley) Lane, Suzanne Eltsosie, several foster children and other “adopted” ones, 39 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren, and 77 great-great-grandchildren and more on the way.

In life she worked alongside John maintaining the booking keeping for his construction company and raising all the children.

She and John were called to serve on multiple missions, and she held many Relief Society positions for 40 years. She spent the last 24 years of her life in the Clearfield area.

She is welcomed to heaven by her beloved husband of 57 years, after 20 years of being apart.

Graveside Service will be held at the Preston City Cemetery, 1400 North 800 East, Preston, Idaho on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00am. A viewing will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Premier Funeral Services, 5335 South 1950 West, Roy, Utah.

