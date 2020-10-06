Idaho seeks dismissal of lawsuit over virus rescue money

Written by Associated Press
October 6, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho attorneys say a lawsuit filed by a county against Republican Gov. Brad Little and other state officials that could upend plans for distributing $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money should be dismissed.

The attorney general’s office in documents filed last week says Bonner County’s lawsuit seeking distribution of the money based on population is misguided and legally flawed.

In the suit filed in July in U.S. District Court, the county asks for a declaratory judgment spelling out who should get what portion of the $1.25 billion and how it should be distributed.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.