December 23, 1940 – October 3, 2020 (age 78)

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Jon Edwin Bouwhuis, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 78 from the effects of GBM4 (Glioblastoma), one year to the date he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

After losing four babies shortly after birth, Jon’s parents, Jessie Van Orden and William Paul Bouwhuis, welcomed Jon in Roy on May 8, 1942, the third of the four surviving children. His dad died in December of 1943 and he spent his early years in Logan, Utah. He was mostly known as Ned, a nickname, in his younger years. Jon graduated Logan High School in 1960 and then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in NSW Australia.

Following his mission, Jon attended Utah State University on a ROTC scholarship and married Jeanette Gardener with whom he had six children. While at Utah State he sang with a folk music group called the Balladiers and has remained lifelong friends with members of the group.

He graduated with a degree in Fine Arts and immediately joined the Air Force. Jon’s love for flying started as a very young boy. He’d save up all the coins he had, ride his bike down to the local airport, and ask the pilots for a ride. He served two tours in Vietnam as a B-52 pilot, logging 537 combat flight hours. He was stationed in Arizona, California, Utah, England, and Montana. He retired from active military status, settled his family in West Point, Utah, and worked as a civilian at Hill Air Force Base. He and Jeanette later divorced.

In 1985, Jon reconnected with LeNore Thackeray, who had three children from a previous marriage, and they were married on December 7, twenty-five years after she said she’d “wait” for him when he left on his mission. They combined their “yours and mine” and were surprised with an “ours” almost two years later. They made their home together in Bountiful for almost 35 years.

Jon retired from HAFB in 1997 and spent the remainder of his life devoted to his family, serving in the community, church callings and service missions, family history, the BDAC (Board Chairman), tending his beautiful yard and garden, and traveling all over the world taking pictures with LeNore. He was an incredible photographer and artist and enjoyed sharing his talents with others.

He was a man of many hobbies including stamp collecting, drawing, wood working, taking everything apart and putting it back together, sculpting, playing the guitar and singing. He was a jack of all trades and literally could fix anything. He spent a lot of his time working on home improvement projects for his kids and even completely gutted his current home down to the studs and remodeled it almost completely on his own. He was a faith-filled, simple and practical man, and an incredible teacher. He served his neighbors in multiple bishoprics, the high council, gospel doctrine teacher, and ward and stake mission leader.

He is survived by his loving wife, LeNore; his children: Jon P. (Pam) Bouwhuis, JoAnne (Craig) Carter, Janina (Scott) Keller, Jay (Aubrey) Bouwhuis, James Bouwhuis, Jena (Gregg) Tatarian, Ryan (Shauna) Young, Rob (Karyn) Young, Laura Franke, and Jalene (Lincoln) Taylor; his 31 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings: Steven (Shirlee) Bouwhuis, sister-in-law Phyllis Bouwhuis, and Karen (Kent) Cardon. His parents William and Jessie, brother David, and four infant siblings, precede him in death.

Private family viewing and funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Russon Brother’s Mortuary.

A public viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 – 8:00pm Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Russon Brother’s Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. Masks and social distancing will be practiced.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you may attend the funeral services virtually at Russon Mortuary and Crematory Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327/

Friends are invited to the graveside service with military honors at 12:30pm at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Russon Mortuary.