Logan man bound over on sex abuse and burglary crimes

Booking photo for PJ A. Reiher (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 22-year-old Logan man is being bound over for trial on charges that he allegedly sexually assaulted a nurse and later broke into a local business. PJ A. Reiher is in the Cache County Jail, since being arrested Aug. 29.

Reiher participated in a preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing virtually from jail. He was previously charged in two cases with forcible sexual abuse and burglary, both second-degree felonies; and, two counts of intoxication and one count of assault, all misdemeanors.

Prosecutors claim Reiher assaulted the nurse, May 2. The alleged victim reported that he repeatedly tried to touch her chest, while she was trying to provide him medical care for alcohol intoxication. He later tried to lick her before being arrested by law enforcement.

Reiher was booked into jail and released three weeks later on $2,170 bond.

Prosecutors allege that then on the evening of Aug. 29, Reiher broke into a tattoo shop. He attempted to steal a case full of jewelry and clothing. When confronted by the shop owner, he became combative, fleeing out the back of the business and residence.

During Monday’s hearing, the shop owner testified how Reiher tried to punch him after being caught inside the building. The two men continued to quarrel until the alleged victim fired a gun into the air, scaring the suspect away.

Judge Brian Cannell bound Reiher over for trial on both cases. He ordered the defendant to appear again in court Nov. 2.

Following the bind-over, public defender Ryan Holdaway asked for Reiher to be released again on bail.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh opposed the request. He said the defendant was a public safety threat.

Judge Cannell agreed with Walsh. He said Reiher poses an ongoing risk to the public.

State court records show Reiher doesn’t have a criminal history. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

