May 1940 – September 25, 2020 (age 80)



On September 25, 2020, our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and great-grandmother went home to the arms of her husband, Roger, whom she has missed for 54 years. She left this mortal bye in Richfield, Utah.

Patsy Lou Sorenson Jackman was born in May 1940 in Salina, Utah. She attended high school at Provo High School, got her LPN at Salt Lake Community College and got her Bachelor of Science and Master of Education at Utah State University. She also took a year’s sabbatical to do research at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

She is survived by her daughter, Heidi (George) Munk; son, Roger D Jackman Jr.; sister, Kae (Kent) Servoss; sister-in-law, Sue Sorenson; 8 grandchildren and their spouses and significant others; 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her parents, Lee and Beth Jensen Sorenson; and brother Roger Sorenson.

She met her husband Roger when she collided with the Conoco sign where he worked. He came and rescued her carrying a kitten he wanted to keep. They had a brief courtship and married in November 1964. They enjoyed life together until Roger shipped to Viet Nam in 1966, where he was wounded in action and died in the Philippines. She has missed him and wished to be with him since the day he died. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1967 and they are together again for eternity.

We wish to give a huge thank you to Zion’s Way Home Health for all the care they gave to Mom in her last year on earth. To Sarah and Cheyenne especially, we say thank you for all you have done to help her and us. We couldn’t have gotten through the last year without you.

Private family graveside services at Fort Douglas Cemetery in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, please send generous donations to Zion’s Way Health Care, 460 North Main Street, Richfield, UT 84701 so more families will be able to get the care they so lovingly gave our Mother. www.zionsway.com or call: 435-688-0648.

