Scott “Scooter” Brady Palmer

Scott Brady Palmer, “Scooter”, 47, of Moab, Utah and former Preston, Idaho resident, passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2020.

Scott passed away while doing the thing he loved the most in this world- hunting. Scott at the time of his passing was camping on the La Sal Mountains with his son (Braydon Scott), daughter-in-law (Josilyn) and grandson (Krue).

Scott is survived by his seven children: Braydon Scott, Breanna Jo, Bailey Renae, Branson Dean, Brynn Lee, Boston Brady, and Briar Ann. His parents Brad and Zona Palmer, brothers Mike and Darin Palmer and sister Christy Dabb. He was a loving father, grandfather, son and brother.

Scott was the firstborn of Brad and Zona Palmer, and was born on January 29, 1973, in Seattle, Washington. Scott graduated from Grand County High School in Moab, Utah and continued his education at Southern Utah University.

He spent most of his life in sales, doing what he was good at – communicating with strangers. He could talk to anyone, and you would think that they had known each other for years. Scooter spent most of his life outdoors, surrounded by family and friends. He was the sideline coach and cheerleader as he instilled his love of athletics into each of his children.

His greatest accomplishment he felt in his life was the opportunity to be a father to his 7 children. He took great pride in each of his kids, and reminded them constantly how he “loved them, bigger than the sky”. Though he had his demons, he always made sure his kids knew they meant the world to him, which we will hold in our hearts forever.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30am at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Preston, Idaho Cemetery.

We ask that any donations made in Scooter’s honor be sent to Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho 83263 or by calling them at 208-852-0533.

