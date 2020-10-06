Sky View and Ridgeline are #1 and #3 in 4A heading into final week of Region 11 play

Ridgeline vs Green Canyon Football in North Logan, Utah 09/24/2020

The Sky View Bobcats continue their undefeated run through 2020 (the Bobcats were undefeated in 2019 as well) and the latest RPI rankings from the Utah High School Activities Association keep Sky View (8-0, 4-0) on top of 4A. After defeating Green Canyon (4-4, 2-2) last week, Ridgeline (6-1, 3-1) moved ahead of Region 9’s Snow Canyon to reclaim the #3 spot in the latest rankings. Despite having fewer region wins than Logan (3-5, 2-2), Bear River (4-4, 1-3) is still four spots higher due in large part because of their overall record.

Region 11 RPI Standings after Week 8:

1 – Sky View (8-0, 4-0)

3 – Ridgeline (6-1, 3-1)

10 – Green Canyon (4-4, 2-2)

11 – Bear River (4-4, 1-3)

15 – Logan (3-5, 2-2)

18 – Mountain Crest (1-7, 0-4)

In 5A, Box Elder (4-4, 4-0) has continued its hot streak through their region with four straight victories. Despite the run of success, the Bees fell two spots to #14 in the latest rankings. This week features a Region 5 showdown between Bonneville (7-1, 4-0) and the Bees in Washington Terrace on Friday.

In 2A, Rich (1-5, 1-2) remains at #11 since their game against Enterprise was cancelled last week. This week, the Rebels are scheduled to play Duchesne (8-0, 4-0) on Friday at 4 p.m. in Randolph.

Region Schedule this Week:

Logan vs Green Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, 100.9 FM and streaming online here).

Bear River vs Sky View on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. (Bear River game broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and streaming online here. Sky View game broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streaming online here).

Mountain Crest vs Ridgeline on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. on 107.7 FM, 104.5 The Ranch and streaming online here).

Box Elder at Bonneville on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Preston at Century on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Malad vs Bear Lake on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Rich vs Duchesne on Friday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

Schedule Changes for Next Week:

Several schools along the Wasatch Front have cancelled their games next week, or are using that week as an opportunity to make up previous games that had been postponed due to coronavirus. Some of these cancellations are affecting Region 11. Logan, Ridgeline, Sky View, Green Canyon and Bear River had their opponents cancel games scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Logan was scheduled to play at 6A Hunter (3-5, 3-2); Ridgeline was scheduled to host 5A Viewmont (1-4, 0-2); Sky View was scheduled to play at 5A Bountiful (4-4, 1-2); Green Canyon was scheduled to host 6A Northridge (0-8, 0-6); and, Bear River was scheduled to play at 6A Clearfield (2-6, 1-4).

Bear River has been able to find a replacement opponent as they will travel to Provo to face 5A Timpeview (3-3, 2-0) on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Mountain Crest is still scheduled to host 5A Hillcrest (2-6, 0-4).