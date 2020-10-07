Cache County School District reporting ‘significant uptick’ in COVID-19 cases

NORTH LOGAN – The Cache County School District is announcing an increase in cases throughout their school district. Since the start of school, case counts have been low and any positive cases came from outside the schools. But that has changed. On Wednesday, the district announced “we saw a significant uptick in our numbers this week” with 20 active cases, and one is a transmitted case within a sports team. Fifteen of the 20 positive cases are being reported in the district’s high schools.

“The principles we sent out at the beginning of the school are still applicable,” the district said in a statement sent to parents. “If we are diligent in mask-wearing, physically distancing where possible, and using good hygiene practices, it does reduce spread and transmission. We see evidence of that in the schools.”

There has not been an announcement yet about which team has been affected, and whether or not the positive case will affect upcoming competitions. Cache Valley Daily has learned that a member of the Mountain Crest football coaching staff has tested positive as well.

The district regularly posts updates on its website, with details regarding case counts in each school and how many people have recovered. Currently, the district is reporting seven active cases at Sky View High School, three at Green Canyon High School, three at Mountain Crest High School and two at Ridgeline High School. The district is also reporting two cases at Heritage Elementary, and one each at Canyon Elementary, Summit Elementary and South Cache Middle School.

“We appreciate parent support both at school and in our community,” the district statement added. “It does make a difference.”

The Logan City School District is currently reporting five cases: one at Adams Elementary, one at Woodruff Elementary, one at Mount Logan Middle School and two at Logan High School.

It’s been two-and-a-half weeks since hundreds of high school students started participating in unsanctioned Homecoming dances where coronavirus safety guidelines were not followed.

“Unfortunately, when large-scale gatherings of this type have taken place across the state, these events have often resulted in spikes in the number of positive cases of COVID-19,” the Logan City School District warned back on Sept. 17. On September 16, there were only eight positive cases in the Cache County School District and five in the Logan City School District.