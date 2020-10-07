Final girls soccer rankings released, playoff matchups set with three Region 11 teams in top 5

Ridgeline vs Green Canyon Girls Soccer in North Logan, Utah 09/24/2020

LOGAN – After some thrilling games the last day of the regular season, the 4A girls soccer playoff pairings are set and the final regular season RPI rankings have been released. According to the final rankings released by the Utah High School Activities Association, Region 11 is represented well with five of the six schools receiving first round byes in the state tournament and three in the top five overall. While Ridgeline (11-6, 8-2) wins the region, Green Canyon (11-4, 7-3) receives the higher RPI ranking for its overall record. The Wolves are #2, the Riverhawks #3 and the Logan Grizzlies (11-6, 6-4) are right behind at #4. Logan’s double overtime victory over Green Canyon Tuesday helped put Logan in the top 5 of the final rankings.

Both Sky View (10-6, 4-6) and Mountain Crest (8-8, 5-5) receive first round byes after being ranked #9 and #11 respectively. Bear River (1-13, 0-10) struggled much of the year and finishes the regular season ranked #20.

Final Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#2 – Green Canyon

#3 – Ridgeline

#4 – Logan

#9 – Sky View

#11 – Mountain Crest

#20 – Bear River

The top 11 teams in 4A receive a first round bye. The first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the playoffs are scheduled to take place at the higher seeded team’s home field. The 4A girls soccer semifinals and finals will take place at Rio Tinto Stadium on Oct. 22 and 23 respectively.

Playoff Pairings:

#20 Bear River at #13 Snow Canyon on Saturday, Oct. 10. Game tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m.

#2 Green Canyon vs winner of #18 Uintah at #15 Juan Diego. Game tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.

#3 Ridgeline vs winner of #19 Tooele at #14 Cedar. Game tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.

#4 Logan vs winner of Bear River at Snow Canyon on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Game tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m.

#9 Sky View at #8 Cedar Valley. Game tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.

#11 Mountain Crest at #6 Canyon View. Game tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.

Some game times are likely to change due to travel.

If both Ridgeline and Mountain Crest win their games, they would face each other on Oct. 17th in Millville.