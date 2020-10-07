George Salazar *Updated Info*

November 15, 1942 – October 2, 2020 (age 77)

George Salazar, 77, passed away on October 2, 2020, after complications from a massive stroke.

George was born on November 15, 1942, in Garland, Utah to Leonardo and Gertrude Salazar of Garland, Utah. George’s parents passed away when he was a teenager. Unfortunately, George learned the reality of being homeless at a very young age.

George’s life story epitomizes the “American Dream”. George worked numerous jobs in order to make ends meet and survive. He worked at Bradshaw’s Auto Parts store, trimmed bushes, and did yard work, and any other job that he could find. After several years of hard work and persistence, George earned his high school diploma. George’s fortunes turned when he met a 4 Star General at the University of Utah that motivated him to attend college.

George earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Utah. Shortly after graduating, George took a job as a youth counselor for the State of Utah. Immediately, George touched and changed the lives of so many young people. For George, counseling the youth included a complete commitment to them. He worked seven days a week or whatever it took to make a difference. Later in life, George decided to leave the counseling world and he was hired by the Salt Lake County Assessor’s Office. George worked as a Real Property Specialist and was an outstanding employee for the Assessor’s Office for 25 years.

George was a “True Christian” living the life every day. George was never too busy to help a neighbor, the elderly, or anyone that needed help. George had a heart of gold. He also loved animals. He took care of sheep, his dogs, and even the stray cats in the neighborhood that needed a home.

George’s work ethic was so evident. In fact, George was maintaining his very large yard as well as moving irrigation sprinklers until the day he died. George also loved gardening and he always grew the best produce in the neighborhood. George was a very proud fan of the University of Utah. Before he retired, George often attended the University of Utah football and basketball games.

George is survived by his siblings Pauline and Leonard as well as many nieces, nephews, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Petra, Lola, Suzanne, and Helen.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00am Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Fairview Cemetery, Preston, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.