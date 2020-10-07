Jerald Clark Sherwood, 88 passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home in Perry, Utah, with his family by his side.

Jerald was born February 10, 1932 in Ely, Nevada a son of Ernest Clark Sherwood and Cecil Florence Carstensen Sherwood.

He attended Ricks College, ISU and USU earning a bachelor’s degree.

Jerald served his country honorably in the Airforce.

He married Mona Jean Park on November 28, 1956 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Mona passed away on May 28, 2015.

Jerald had lived in Idaho; Germany; California, Western Samoa; Hawaii; Bilbao, Spain; Novośibirsk, Russia; Hawaii; Kiev, Ukraine; Utah.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Serving as a Bishop, Missionary, Temple Sealer and Counselor to the Temple President.

Jerald enjoyed doing genealogy, computer work, reading, digital scrapbooking and writing in his journal.

Surviving are his children: Petra Sherwood (Stieg Nelson); Marion J. (Kent) Packer; Robyn (Mark) Drey; David (Xenya) Sherwood; Michael (Gabriela) Sherwood; Sala (Wayne) Costa; Maggie (Tony) Baca; Avei (Luisa) Ahyou; Lilo (Diann) Aiu; Pometi (Nan) Ah You; Herman Arp; 50 grandchildren and 76 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his sweetheart Mona, parents, siblings: Frank (Lucy) Sherwood, Marjorie (Woodrow) Arrington and Loraine (Morris) Wright.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00am at the Syracuse 12th Samoan Ward, 1625 South 1100 West, Syracuse, Utah.

A live stream of the service can be viewed by clicking here.

A viewing will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho following the services.

The family requests that those attending follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks, as recommended by the CDC.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.