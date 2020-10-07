Jon Lee Hugie passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home in Syracuse after a long battle with colon cancer.

He was born on May 2, 1948 in Logan, Utah to Fred John Hugie and LuDean Smith Hugie. He spent much of his childhood in Clearfield Utah. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1966.

He served 4 years in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was assigned to the Kitty Hawk Aircraft Carrier as an Aircraft Electronic Technician. Jon started work at Hill Air Force Base in 1974 in Civil Engineering. He graduated from Weber State University in 1982 and began work as an Electronic Engineer on the F-16 Aircraft electronics and software. Jon’s federal service career spanned nearly 40 years.

Jon married his sweetheart Karen Arave in the Ogden Temple on October 9, 1980. They had an amazing son, Kevin. Jon and Karen have spent 40 wonderful years together.

After experiencing kidney failure in 2010, he became the recipient of a kidney transplant on February 22, 2015. He was always grateful for this wonderful gift.

Jon enjoyed working on cars, riding ATV’s, motorcycles and fishing. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the Savior and his family deeply.

Jon is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Kevin (Cindy); and his favorite granddaughter, Brinley. He is also survived by sisters and brothers: LuAnn (Joe) Pentz, Denise (Wayne) Price, Tresa (Tony) Jones; Kim (Kathy) Hugie, Paul Hugie, Dave Hugie, (Shanna) Hugie, and (Larry) Pentz. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Hugie; and sister, Glenda Pentz.

Funeral Services will be for invited family on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00am at the Syracuse South Stake Center, 3065 South Bluff Road, Syracuse Utah. Face Masks are required.

Services will be live streamed on the Myers facebook page or by clicking here.

A virtual viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Click here for the Zoom link.

Interment will be at Hooper Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.

The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice for their love and support of Jon.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.