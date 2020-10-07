Logan city council set to fill vacant at-large seat

The members of the Logan City Council will meet with and vet applicants to fill the council's vacant at-large seat during a public meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 13.

“We will be holding a special public meeting at 5:30 p.m. that evening,” council chair Amy Z. Anderson announced during the panel’s regular meeting Tuesday, “where we will be hearing from and interviewing interested applicants…to serve out the unexpired term of the vacant at-large position on the council.”

Council member Jeanne Simmonds emphasized to potential applicants that the unexpired term for that council seat will end on Dec. 31, 2021.

Anderson added the deadline for individuals who are interesting in joining the city council is Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. Applicants can apply in person at the city office or do so online by contacting city executive secretary Teresa Harris.

“I encourage anyone who is interested in serving the city to apply,” Anderson said. “Although council seats are filled by individuals, they actually belong to the public … We’re filling a seat that was left vacant by the resignation of one of our members. But it wasn’t his seat and as a council we’re determined to appoint a qualified individual to represent the interests of all our citizens.”

Jess Bradfield resigned as a member of the Logan City Council on Sept. 22 to assume a new role as Cache County’s Clerk/Auditor.

Anderson explained that the selection procedure at the Oct. 13 meeting will begin with each applicant being given three or four minutes to make a statement presenting his or her qualifications and reason for applying. Council members will then winnow the field of applicants and begin a formal interview process.

Anderson said that council members hope to be able a select the replacement during that meeting, but may need to defer that decision until their next regular meeting on Oct. 20.

As a reminder for would-be applicants, Anderson said that members of the city council are responsible for adopting ordinances and resolutions; regulating land use through zoning laws; appropriating funds; approving long-term contracts for city resources; setting appropriate tax levies; adopting the city budget; setting sewer, water and power rates; reviewing municipal administration; and, exercising other rights and responsibilities assigned by law.

Council members also serve as directors of the city redevelopment agency and are assigned to serve on various local committees and subcommittees.

Anderson also emphasized that to perform effectively as a council member, individuals need to understand how to budget their time wisely.