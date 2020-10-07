Logan earmarks $1 million for new library project

LOGAN – The members of the Logan City Council have approved a nearly $1 million investment in the construction of a new multi-story city library.

During the city council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Logan Mayor Holly Daines said those funds would cover design work, architectural drawings, landscape planning and other preliminary work for the planned $16 million construction project.

The proposal for the new three-story library developed by the city’s library board calls for the existing library to be razed and the new structure to occupy the same site in the 300 North block of Main St.

City officials and members of the Logan Library Board endorsed the plan developed by project partner Design West Architects at a city council meeting on Aug. 18.

Council members invited public comment on the library plan during their Tuesday meeting. Receiving none, they unanimously approved the initial funding for the project.

Daines had previously explained that construction of the new structure on the site of the current library would contribute to ongoing downtown revitalization efforts and save an estimated $1 million in property acquisition costs.

The project’s estimated $16 million cost was developed, according to Kent Craven of Design West, through analysis of expenses associated with two recently constructed libraries in the communities of Kerns and Daybreak.

Daines said the proposed $1 million appropriation would fund the project’s preliminary work through August of 2021. At that time, the city administration would be ready to ask the City Council to increase the library portion of residents’ property taxes

City Finance Director Richard Anderson has estimated that the tax increase for the proposed library project would be $16.94 per year on the average home in Logan with a property value of $281,100.