September 28, 2020

LouAnn Zilla 84, died peacefully on September 28, 2020 with her companion David White and daughter Marcy Price at her side.

LouAnn had a great zest for life and shared it with everyone around her.

She loved being outdoors, horseback riding, fishing, hunting, camping and recently has enjoyed picnics with David and their evenings on the front porch of their home.

Being a talented artist, she enjoyed painting, crafting, and decorating her homes.

LouAnn was known for her years spent in Pocatello as a Belly Dance instructor/performer.

She has four children Chris (Launa) Maynard, Brian (Toni) Maynard, Marty Salvesen, Marcy (Kirk)Price, 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time. There will be a celebration of her life at a future date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.