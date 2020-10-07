February 11, 1941 ~ October 1, 2020 (age 79)



Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and friend Stanley George Charlton, 79, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

He was born on February 11, 1941 in Ogden, Utah, the son of George E and Fay Robertson Charlton. After graduating from High School he attended Weber State College. He served in the US Army and Air Force Reserves.

Stan married Christine McKnight on November 23, 1990 in Ogden, Utah.

He was a member of various Utah organizations including a military support organization. He enjoyed building, almost any DIY projects, golfing, bowling, but especially visiting with his family.

After retirement from the State of Utah and the Air Force Reserves, he enjoyed various other jobs.

Stan is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Chris of Ogden; sons, Trevor (Rosalie) of Las Vegas, Nevada; Corey (Allyson) of Las Vegas, Nevada and Tracy (Cindy) of Roy, Utah; stepson, Chris (Emily) Jones of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter, Nicole Martinez of Mantua, Utah; 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nan (Larry) Nalder.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Fay Charlton; grandson, Cameron Charlton; and granddaughter, Aubrey Martinez.

Family services will be held. Stan will be buried at Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal charity.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.