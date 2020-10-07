With 1,077 new COVID cases, hospitalizations and case averages are up; 85 new cases in BRHD

LOGAN – The 1,007 new coronavirus cases reported in Utah since Wednesday aren’t the only concern state health officials are facing as they note hospitalizations are at record levels while the rolling seven-day average of positive cases expands nearly every day.

The 226 people currently hospitalized surpassed the Utah pandemic record of 225 set July 24. Another new record high is the average of 1,044 new positive tests over the last seven days. During the last week an average of 194 patients each day have received hospital care.

At the same time, the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive tests remains high at 13.8 percent.

The Bear River Health Department report includes 85 new cases: 69 in Cache County and 16 in Box Elder County.

There have been 3,785 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 3,122 in Cache County, 643 in Box Elder County and 20 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 2,981 are considered “recovered”. There are now 12 from the district in hospitals, seven from Cache County and five from Box Elder County.

From the beginning of the outbreak, total Utah COVID-19 hospitalizations are now 4,113.

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 80,446. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak, 59,289 are considered recovered.

There have been 496 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is eight more than Tuesday.

A total of 881,440 tests have been administered in Utah during the pandemic.

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 45,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 500 COVID deaths with 176 positive tests in Franklin County, 50 positives in Bear Lake County and 29 in Oneida County.