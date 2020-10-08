Cache County man arrested on suspicion of downloading child porn and filming young girls

Booking photo for Kurt Allen Jensen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 62-year-old Cache County man has been arrested on suspicion of filming young girls bathing and downloading child pornography. Kurt A. Jensen was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, law enforcement detected a computer allegedly distributing child pornography through a peer-to-peer program in August. The IP address was later traced to Jensen’s residence.

On Wednesday, agents with the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) executed a search warrant to the home. They made contact with Jensen, who would not answer any questions and requested an attorney.

Agents located several electronic items inside the home. They also found several hidden cameras throughout the residence.

The report stated, “These hidden cameras were specifically placed in bedrooms where children sleep. The hidden cameras were also placed where it is apparent that children either use the rest room or bathe.”

Agents claim Jensen is very knowledgeable about computers and went to great lengths to hide his identity on the internet. He also allegedly stopped distributing the child pornography files as soon as agents responded to his residence.

Court records show, Jensen was convicted of aggravated sex abuse of a child in 1994. He later confessed to voyeurism involving a child in 2007 and was sentenced to serve three months in jail.

The report claimed approximately 50 files of child pornography were being shared, including images of girls (between the ages of 5-11) being raped. The pictures showed girls about the same age range of children that frequent his home.

Jail records show, Jensen was booked on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Formal charges are pending agent’s investigation.

