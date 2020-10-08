Carl Leroy Brague passed away on September 28, 2020 at the age of 84 shortly following the passing of his eternal companion, Kathleen Clark Brague.

Carl was born on September 1, 1936 the first of five children to Charles and Johanna Vanderlaan “Anne” Brague.

Carl graduated from Riverside High School in 1954. Served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in The Netherlands, and then served in the U.S. Army.

Shortly after enlisting Carl met and married Kathleen Clark on December 16, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Carl graduated from Brigham Young University in 1966.

Professionally, Carl was a firefighter, small business owner, and salesman. He loved to talk and was a friend to most anybody. Carl served others throughout his life including over ten years as a scoutmaster, numerous church callings, and later in life through his love of woodworking. Every act of service was accompanied by a Carl story, opinion, advice, or vignette – free of charge.

Looking back Carl’s life was filled with remarkable moments for a boy born on a dairy farm in rural Riverside, California. He traveled the United States, backpacked in California’s High Sierra mountains, made several trips to Europe, and toured China. Carl was fluent in Mandarin Chinese and Dutch and bragged about it until he met a man who was fluent in seven languages compared to Carl’s three. He maintained lifelong friendships with the Trumbo family which he and Kathy treasured.

Carl is survived by his four younger siblings, brother James Brague, and sisters Charlene Jackson, Sue Ransom, and Jerry Lentz. Carl is also survived by his seven children, Elizabeth Stephen, Stephen Brague, Kevin Brague, Kenneth Brague, Brent Brague, Sarah Tupou, and Deborah Brague, and their 24 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00am at 4601 Chapel Drive, Holladay, Utah. A viewing was held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork, Utah and on Friday at the church from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Anderson and Sons Mortuary.