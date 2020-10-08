November 10, 1934 – October 3, 2020 (age 85)

Our Father, Hal W. Fisher, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. A short five weeks from his 86th birthday.

Dad was born November 10, 1934, in Smithfield, Utah to Firm and Elizabeth (Whittle) Fisher, the fourth of six children. Dad grew up in Smithfield, Utah and later graduated from North Cache High School.

A couple of years later he married our Mother, Carole Harris, on November 2, 1955 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Logan, Utah Temple. They settled in Smithfield, Utah, where they raised three sons, Curtis, Rex and Kile. They later divorced. On October 26, 1985, Dad married Joyclyn Hobbs Perry and gained four step-children and several step-grandchildren.

Dad loved farming, working in his garden, attending all of his grandchildren’s various activities. He served Honorably in the Utah National Guard for nine years. He worked for Parson’s in Smithfield for fifteen years then onto Utah State University for twenty-two years until he retired.

Dad served in various callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His humor and work ethic served him well and served others he encountered.

Dad is survived by his three sons, Curtis (Cami), Rex (Kelly) and Kile (Jennifer); nine grandchildren, Jamie Meldrum, Nick (Katie) Fisher, Cody Fisher, Brittney Fisher, Cameron Fisher, Tashina Fisher, Kiley Fisher, Madison Fisher and Destrie Fisher; seven great-grandchildren, Kendall Meldrum, Reece Fisher, Eliza Fisher, Halee Fisher, Lucy Fisher, Miley Hutson and Bexley Fisher; two sisters, Sharon Roberts and Rhonda (Don) Horsley; one sister-in-law, Bonnie (Terrell) Anderson.

Dad was preceded in death by his father, Firm; mother, Elizabeth; sister, Faye and brothers, Devar and John.

A viewing will be held at 10:30am with Funeral Services at 12:00 noon Friday, October 9, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah.

For all who wish to attend, a live webcast of the service will be streamed on zoom by clicking here.

The Family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and aides at Maple Springs and Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living Centers for their loving care of Dad over the past three years. A special Thank you to Becky at Integrity Home Health & Hospice for the compassion you have shown over the last six months, we are truly grateful. All of you made our Father’s final years happier and better.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.