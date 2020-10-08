In-person voting option returns to Cache County

County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfeild has announced that in-person voting will resume in Cache County during the upcoming general election in November.

LOGAN – Despite state officials’ emphasis on mail-in balloting, in-person early voting and Election Day voting will return to Cache County during the upcoming general election in November.

County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield announced those options Thursday.

“We will have a voting super center,” Bradfield explained. “There will be seven widely-spaced polling stations at that location and each of them will be able to print ballots on demand.”

That single in-person voting center will be located at the Cache County Events Center at the fairgrounds in Logan, located at 490 South, 500 West.

That polling place will be open for early voting from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30.

Bradfield said the super center will reopen again from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

With proper identification, would-be voters will be able to both register and vote on a provisional basis at the county super center.

But Justin Lee, the Director of Elections at the State Capitol is still urging Utahns to “save time, stay safe and vote by mail.”

At Gov. Gary Herbert’s weekly COVID-19 task Force press conference Thursday, Lee said the only people who should attempt to vote in-person on Election Day are voters who have lost their mail-in ballot, those who never received a ballot or anyone with disabilities who needs access to special voting equipment.

But Bradfield believes that the hotly contested general election is “too important” to rely strictly on mail-in balloting.

County officials advise that anyone attempting to vote in-person at their super center must have proper identification, including a photo ID card and proof of residence.

Ballots for the Nov. 3 general election will be mailed to all registered voters in Cache County on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The deadline for returning those ballots by mail is Monday, Nov. 2.

Completed mail-in ballots can also be deposited in drop-off boxes at 11 locations throughout the county on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

County residents can access Voter Registration Forms and Absentee Ballot Request Forms online under the “Voter Information” menu on the Cache County Government website. But county officials advise that residents do not need to apply for an absentee ballot unless they plan to be away from their home addresses on Election Day.

Mail-in ballots returned via the U.S. Postal Service must be mailed not later than Tuesday, Nov. 2 and postmarked by that date.

On Election Day, drop-off boxes will be available at the Cache County Clerk’s Office (Suite 102, 179 North Main, Logan); the Hyde Park City Office (113 East Center St., Hyde Park); the Hyrum City Office (60 West Main St., Hyrum); the Logan City Office (290 North, 100 West, Logan); the Nibley City Office (455 West, 3200 South, Nibley); the North Logan Library (475 East, 2500 North, North Logan); the Providence City Office (164 North Gateway Dr., Providence); the Park Community Center in Richmond (90 South, 100 West, Richmond); the Smithfield City Office (96 South Main, Smithfield); the Wellsville City Office (75 East Main, Wellsville) and the University of Utah Post Office (First Floor, Taggart Student Center).

On Election Day, handicapped accessible voting equipment will be available in the county super center for voters who need assistance in completing their ballots. That equipment will include touch screen, audio ballot, Braille keypad, text enlargement, adjustable contrast and tilt screen technology.

Voters with disabilities who need to use that equipment are advised to contact the County Clerk’s Office by calling 435-755-1460 to make an appointment.