Kathleen Clark Brague, 81, was peacefully released from the bonds of earthly life on September 23, 2020 in Logan, Utah while holding the hand of her loving husband, Carl Brague.

On May 30, 1939 Kathy was born in Grantsville, Utah to John Woolley Clark and Elizabeth Holton Clark.

Following graduating from Grantsville High School, Kathy continued her education at Brigham Young University. She met Carl Brague at church, and they were married two months later. After graduating from BYU with Honors in 1961 with a degree in Food and Nutrition and a minor in Chemistry, Kathy worked as a dietician until joining her sweetheart in Taiwan where he served in the U.S. Army. Together they returned to the states to raise their family in Southern California.

Kathy is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She blessed many lives through her Christlike service. She earned four Eagle Scout awards for her sons and three Young Women’s Medallions for her daughters. Throughout her life she touched those near to her through her favorite activity: cooking for others. She is remembered delivering cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning to close family friends, the Trumbo’s, baking award winning pies, feeding her children and all their friends, and serving a pancake breakfast to each visiting grandchild. Her talent in the kitchen is immortalized as students of her cooking classes preserve her expertise. She survived breast cancer, loved to read and travel, and most importantly, ensured that her children never went without.

She is survived by her Husband and 7 children: Elizabeth (Tory), Stephen (Shannon), Kevin (Donna), Kenneth (Allison), Brent (Susan), Sarah (Kawika), and Deborah and 24 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and her siblings: Mary Elizabeth Farnsworth (Lynn), John Lawrence Clark (Linda), and Joyce Ellen Davis (Paul).

Funeral services were held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00am at 4601 Chapel Drive, Holladay, Utah. A viewing was held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork, Utah and on Friday at the church from 9:30 – 10:30am.

