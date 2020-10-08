Solange Theresa Fournier Verrill, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 6, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho and her loving family.

Solange was born September 26, 1926, in Westbrook, Maine, to Napoleon Fournier and Etiennette Samson Fournier. She grew up and attended schools in Westbrook and graduated from Westbrook High School.

On October 1, 1949, she married Laurence Merle Verrill in Westbrook, Maine. Solange and Laurence made their home in Providence, Utah. Laurence passed away on August 29, 2014.

She was a member of the Catholic Church. Solange enjoyed sewing and reading.

Solange is survived by her loving daughter, Katherine Kula of Idaho Falls, Idaho; two grandsons, Christopher (Ashly) Kula and Kevin Kula, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and three great granddaughters, Autumn Kula, Brooke Kula and Bailey Kula, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Laurence Verrill.

Burial will be in the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wood Funeral Home.