Gloria Marie (Brewer) Nelson, 86, passed away on October 7, 2020.

She was born on August 8, 1934 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Fred Ellis and Juelda Rose Wash Brewer. She was raised in South Dakota, where she attended Camp Crook elementary schools and Belle Fourche High School. She later would attend night school at Bear River High, where she earned her diploma.

After school, she met and married her sweetheart, Robert Eugene Nelson on February 9, 1952. Starting off their love story of 68 years in South Dakota, they made their way to Garland, Utah where they raised their family, and lived out the rest of their lives.

Gloria worked as a bookkeeper/office manager for The Leader Publishing Company, a bookkeeper for Bear River High, and a manager of the original Maverik in Garland. She also worked for a time at the Utah & Idaho Sugar Factory.

She dedicated much of her time to the people of Garland. Gloria and Robert were Grand Marshals for the Wheat & Beat Day parade. She also spent many years serving as an active coordinator for the Wheat & Beat Day/Miss Bear River Valley Pageant.

Gloria was an amazing quilter. She helped make countless quilts at the senior center. She also crocheted baby blankets and made dozens of “beanie” hats. Her last project was crocheting scarves for her family and friends.

She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions, including a full-time mission with her husband, Los Angeles, California. She also served for many years as a “pink lady” at the Bear River Valley Hospital. She was a member of the Garland Civic and Home Art Club.

Gloria is survived by her brothers, John Brewer of Baker, Montana and Dick Brewer of Miles City, Montana. Her children: Sheila Rae Welch (Craig J. McLean); Sandy (Carlos) Astle, Garland, Utah; and Melanie (Kyle) Rees, West Point,Utah. She has 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sharron Meidinger and Linda Viken; her husband, Robert; her son, Allan Dale; and her grandson Gerald Allen Astle.

A viewing will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 1:30 – 2:30pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A funeral service will follow at 3:00pm at the same location. Interment in the Garland Cemetery.

