Growing COVID hospitalizations push daily average to 207 a day

State health leaders keep a close eye on COVID hospitalizations and the news Friday that 243 Utahns are in hospitals with coronavirus means the seven-day average of hospitalizations is about to surpass the record high of 211 in late July.

Average hospitalizations the last seven days is 207.

Also, the Utah Department of Health reported Friday that 71.8 percent of the state’s intensive care units are occupied. The state’s goal is to keep that number under 85 percent.

In the 24 hours since Thursday, 9,026 people were tested throughout Utah, yielding 1,343 positives. That means the rolling seven-day average as of Friday is 1,048, just short of the new record, 1,114 every day, set Thursday.

The 1,501 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report is the highest one-day total in the seven months since the outbreak began.

A letter Friday from the Cache County School District notified parents of recent activity in new COVID-19 cases.

“Since we last reported to you on Wednesday, we have had an additional 14 positive cases in our school district,” the district said in a statement. “Almost all of the 34 active cases in our schools are due to community transmission, meaning that the students and staff who tested positive caught the virus through interactions outside our school buildings.

“With this new quarantine guidance and the recent increase in positive cases, it’s more important than ever to remain diligent in health measures in our school buildings, at home, and in the community.”

There are now 34 active cases throughout the Cache County School District.

The Bear River Health Department Friday reported 46 new cases: 32 in Cache County and 14 in Box Elder County.

There have been 3,890 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 3,202 in Cache County, 668 in Box Elder County and 20 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 3,014 are considered “recovered”. There are now three from the district in hospitals, two from Cache County and one from Box Elder County.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for percent of positive tests remains high at 13.8 percent.

From the beginning of the outbreak, total Utah COVID-19 hospitalizations are now 4,220.

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 83,290. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak, 61,326 are considered recovered.

There have been 505 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, four more than Thursday.

A total of 901,048 tests have been administered in Utah during the pandemic.

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 46,426 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 503 COVID deaths with 195 positive tests in Franklin County, 50 positives in Bear Lake County and 29 in Oneida County.