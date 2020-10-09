High School Football Scoreboard: Oct. 8-9, 2020

Thursday, Oct. 8

Green Canyon 30, Logan 17

– Next week: both teams have had their games cancelled for next week. They await the final RPI rankings from the UHSAA to determine their positioning in the 4A football playoffs. Green Canyon finishes the regular season (5-4, 3-2) and Logan finishes (3-6, 2-3).

Friday, Oct. 9

Sky View 35, Bear River 20

– Next week: both teams have had their games cancelled for next week. They await the final RPI rankings from the UHSAA to determine their positioning in the 4A football playoffs. Sky View finishes the regular season (9-0, 5-0) and Bear River finishes (4-5, 1-4).

Ridgeline 55, Mountain Crest 6

– Next week: Ridgeline has had its game cancelled for next week. They await the final RPI rankings from the UHSAA to determine their positioning in the 4A football playoffs. Ridgeline finishes the regular season (7-1, 4-1).

– Next week: Mountain Crest (1-8, 0-5) vs Hillcrest (2-7, 0-5)

FINAL REGION 11 STANDINGS:

Sky View 5-0

Ridgeline 4-1

Green Canyon 3-2

Logan 2-3

Bear River 1-4

Mountain Crest 0-5

Bonneville 42, Box Elder 14

– Next week: Box Elder has had its game cancelled for next week. They await the final RPI rankings from the UHSAA to determine their positioning in the 5A football playoffs. Box Elder finishes the regular season (4-5, 4-1).

Century 61, Preston 24

– Next week: Preston (2-4, 0-1) vs Pocatello (5-1, 0-0)

Bear Lake 20, Malad 6

– Next week: Bear Lake (3-3, 1-1) vs Soda Springs (1-3, 0-2)

– Next week: Malad (2-5, 1-2) has a bye week

West Side had a bye week

– Next week: West Side (6-0, 2-0) vs Aberdeen (4-2, 1-0)

Rich had its game cancelled vs Duchesne

– Next week: Rich (1-5, 1-2) at Monticello (1-7, 1-3)