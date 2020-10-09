April 7, 1998 – October 6, 2020 (age 22)

Jacob Kyle Elmer passed away October 6, 2020 in South Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born April 7, 1998 in St. George, Utah. He was raised by loving parents Jerry Branden Elmer and Heather Karen Westover until 2011 when he was adopted by his grandparents Jerry Cellus and Lynda Gines Elmer.

Jacob was very imaginative which made for some fun stories and always brought laughter when you were around him. He was a people pleaser to everyone he knew and loved and was always helpful and had a loving heart.

He loved to read, put together puzzles, and he loved cooking and made the best-deviled eggs ever. He loved camping, fishing, dutch oven pizza, campfires, hotdogs and smores.

He had a contagious smile and his energetic nature left a mark on everyone he came across. Jacob was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his parents Jerry Branden Elmer (Salt Lake City, Utah), Heather Karen Williams (Clarkston, Utah), Jerry Cellus and Lynda Gines Elmer (Kearns, Utah). Siblings Abreona Elmer (Clarkston, Utah), Tristen Elmer (Salt Lake City, Utah), Dakota Elmer (Clarkston, Utah) Aloura Gomez (Clarkston, Utah), Dominick Williams (Clarkston, Utah), as well as many grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and nephew Adrian Ray Elmer.

Private family funeral services will be 10:00am, Monday, October 12, 2020 in Kearns, Utah with a gathering from 9:00 – 9:45am prior to the services.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral will be broadcast over zoom for extended family and friends. Please contact Abreona at jacobsfuneral1998@gmail.com for the link.

Graveside services will follow at 1:00pm in the Woodland Cemetery, Woodland, Utah.

His passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts. We miss you Jacob but know we will be with you again. We love you!

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Premier Funeral Services.