September 10, 1948 – October 7, 2020 (age 72)

Kim Martel Thomas passed away unexpectedly while working on his property in Swan Lake early afternoon on October 7, 2020 at the age of 72.

Born September 10, 1948 to Martel and Hazel Thomas in Preston, Idaho he grew up in Swan Lake and attended Marsh Valley High School where he gained a love for music, and especially singing.

After high school, he served in the Western Canada Alaska mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He graduated from BYU with a piano technology degree, and from USU with a degree in music education.

He met Mary Jean Healey in November of 1969 and they married the following March. Kim and Mary are the parents of seven children, and are host parents to a then-foreign exchange student whom they consider a daughter.

Kim dedicated his life to his community. He inherited the Thomas Merc in 1984, and his love of the store and the community made all who entered feel like a welcomed friend.

He continued to pursue his love of music with a career in piano tuning and restoration, as well as participating in Downey’s Madrigal Choir for which he eventually became the director. Throughout his life, he never turned down an opportunity to sing.

After the loss of his first wife, Kim remarried Becky Jo Hall. They continued to live in Swan Lake until his passing.

He is survived by Becky Jo Thomas, Aniesha (Bud) Chapel, Jenilyn (Justin) Jensen, Jonathan (Evelyn) Thomas, Martel (Kristen) Thomas, Paul (Lisa) Thomas, Megumi Oba, 40 combined grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Kim is preceded in death by his parents, Martel and Hazel, his siblings, Terry Thomas, Ann Littlefield, and Jed Thomas, his first wife Mary Jean Thomas, and two stillborn daughters Vee Ann Thomas and Heather Thomas.

A viewing will be held at the Swan Lake LDS Chapel, 11584 Cottonwood Road, Swan Lake, Idaho on Sunday, October 11, 2020, between 7:00 – 9:00pm, and preceding the funeral between 10:30 – 11:30am. The funeral will be held at 12:00 noon at the Swan Lake LDS Chapel, and the internment will be held at the Swan Lake cemetery following the service. Masks are preferred.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.