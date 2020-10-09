Logan mayor joins climate change compact

Mayor Holly Daines was among more than 100 notable Utahns who signaled their support of the Utah Climate & Clean Air Compact on Wednesday.

The compact promotes a non-partisan approach to addressing a wide range of climate and clean air challenges ranging from health issues to the economy to re-vitalizing rural communities, according to the UCCAC website.

In addition to Daines, the compact’s signatories include notable leaders from Utah’s executive government and legislature, faith-based organizations, the business sector, healthcare networks and some members of the state’s congressional delegation.

“We, as leaders … care deeply about Utah’s future and the future of children here and around the globe,” the compact’s text reads. “Climate change and air quality represent urgent challenges for our health, families and economy. We call upon state and community leaders, members of Congress, businesses and all Utahns to adopt the milestones of the ‘Utah Roadmap’.”

While seeking the approval of the members of the Logan City Council on Tuesday to join the compact, Daines explained that the “Utah Roadmap: Positive Solutions to Climate and Air Quality” study was commissioned by the Legislature earlier this year.

That report was developed by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, with the assistance of 37 technical advisors, to guide legislative policy to improve air quality and address the causes and impact of climate change.

“We gathered some of Utah’s most influential leaders of varied political stripes and from different industries and affiliations,” said Christian Gardner, president of the Gardner Company, praising the compact’s signers.” COVID-19 taught us the hard way how fast our world can change. We can still make a difference when it comes to climate change, but the next 10 years are critical.”

The six principles espoused by the “Utah Roadmap” study are:

Improving Utahns’ health and well being, because poor air quality has immediate impacts on Utah families Improving climate and air quality, to be achieved through reducing auto dependency, improving energy efficiency and advancing innovative energy solutions Boosting Utah’s economy, by ensuring that climate and clean air initiatives benefit agriculture, tourism, technology and energy interests Re-energizing Utah, through rapid technology advancements to address climate change and air quality Developing rural Utah, by prioritizing economic development and investment in areas impacted by energy transition Leading the Utah way, by collaborating to make climate and air quality leadership another Utah success story

Other signatories to the UCCAC include Scott Anderson, president of Zions Bank; Jackie Biskupski, former mayor of Salt Lake City; Rob Campbell, president of Campbell Scientific; U.S. Rep. John Curtis; Dr. Rob Davies, professor, Utah State University; Lisa Eccles, president of the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation; Kem Gardner, chairman of the Gardner Company; former Gov. Jon H. Huntsman, Jr.; U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams; Mayor Erin Mendenhall of Salt Lake City; and Gail Miller, chair of the Board of Directors of the Larry H. Miller Companies.