Ridgeline dominates Region 11 close out

Mountain Crest Football vs Ridgeline in Hyrum, Utah 10/9/2020

HYRUM – Mountain Crest tried for their first Region 11 win but ran into the number three team in Class 4A that looked every bit the part. Both teams traded turnovers on their opening possessions before Ridgeline rattled off 55 straight points on their way to a 55-6 victory.

Junior QB Kaden Cox continued his strong season throwing for almost 300 yards, throwing four scores and rushing for another. WR Jovesa Damuni had 130 all purpose yards, Strat Simmons had over 60 receiving and a touchdown catch, Jaden Harris had 75 yards with two scoring catches and Miles Eck had over 100 yards on the ground and a score.

Despite playing three region games that were decided by only one score, the Riverhawks defense dominated the Mustang offense for most of the night. Mountain Crest QB Preson Lofthouse was under pressure all night and sacked multiple times as he toughed out a rough night. Lofthouse threw three interceptions, including one Simmons took back to the house. Harris also recovered a botched snap in the end zone for another score.

The only bright spot for the Mustangs on offense happened with under two minutes left when Emilio Veater ripped off a 75 yard run for a score to finally crack the goose egg. The passing game never got going with all the pressure Ridgeline put on Lofthouse. At halftime the Mustangs had as many first downs as Cox incompletions: four.

Mountain Crest has really struggled throughout the season, but especially in region play. Scoring six points against Ridgeline, breaking an eleven quarter scoreless drought, tied their offensive total in the other four games. In the Mustangs’ eight losses, Mountain Crest has only scored more than eight once.

Next week’s games are still up in the air but Mountain Crest is still set to host Hillcrest to close out the season. Coming in to the game, the Mustangs were 20 in the RPI, of 22 teams in Class 4A, and set to be on the road to open the playoffs.